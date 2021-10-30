Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Chart Industries worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chart Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS opened at $177.52 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.93 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

