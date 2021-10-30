Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $11.09 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 265,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.