Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 168,003 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGTA opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $374.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.16.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

