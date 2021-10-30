Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.16% of Maiden worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 2,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maiden news, Director Steven Harold Nigro bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHLD opened at $3.26 on Friday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $281.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter.

Maiden Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

