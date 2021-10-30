Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.14

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$99.14 and traded as high as C$110.49. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$110.49, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 4.41.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$19.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$18.09. The business had revenue of C$39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.3400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

