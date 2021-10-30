Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $326.43

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 326.43 ($4.26) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.51), with a volume of 1,802 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 326.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 327.53. The company has a market capitalization of £49.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

