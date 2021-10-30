MAP Protocol Trading 63.5% Higher This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $55.84 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00095176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,461.32 or 1.00187975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.88 or 0.06937509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00023090 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

