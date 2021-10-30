MAPS Hits Market Capitalization of $44.33 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001415 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MAPS has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. MAPS has a total market cap of $44.33 million and approximately $232,015.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,760,054 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

