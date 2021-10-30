Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 39,992 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 281.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Victory Capital worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

