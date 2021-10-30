Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 7,782 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of Conn’s worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $647,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $736,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

CONN stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $656.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $1,345,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

