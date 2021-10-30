Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Masonite International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 121.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.