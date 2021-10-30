Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 29,388 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in eHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

