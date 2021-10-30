Marshall Wace LLP Buys 45,846 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 487.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of Titan Machinery worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 990.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 92,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $642.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.77. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.