Marshall Wace LLP Buys 6,808 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Sapiens International worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.39. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

