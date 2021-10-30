Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

BRKS stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.78. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

