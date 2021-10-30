Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Magnachip Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2,235.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 85,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,193.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of MX stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $880.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

