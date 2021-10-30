Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.21% of Merus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Merus by 87.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth $202,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

MRUS stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.77. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. On average, analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

