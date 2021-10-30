Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 90,835 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

