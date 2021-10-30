Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,013 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in The Middleby by 2,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIDD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $182.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $97.66 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.82.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

