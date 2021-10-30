Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 204,885 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $161,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

