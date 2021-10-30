Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.86 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

