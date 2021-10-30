Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.98 Million Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,736 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUTL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 118.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 300,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,196,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of AUTL opened at $5.58 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

