Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.90% of LightInTheBox worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 197,535 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 28.40%.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

