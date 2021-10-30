Marshall Wace LLP Has $2 Million Stock Position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Opera worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Opera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Opera Limited has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Opera Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

