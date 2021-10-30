Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 116.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Ontrak worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $319,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,724. 53.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTRK. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ontrak has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $164.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.14. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

