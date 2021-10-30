Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.74 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Corning by 93.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.