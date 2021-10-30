Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.93 Million in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,670 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of Score Media and Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCR. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $23,892,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $10,785,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $9,946,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Score Media and Gaming by 735.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 160,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $4,857,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Score Media and Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie lowered Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -34.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

