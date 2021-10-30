Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.01 Million in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 472,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.97% of MediciNova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 142,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 73,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 68,294 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. MediciNova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.43.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

