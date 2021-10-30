Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.52% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

PRTK stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $244.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

