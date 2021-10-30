Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $224.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.