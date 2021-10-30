Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,247 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,478,663 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.18.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.32 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.67 and a 200 day moving average of $174.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

