Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 177,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of Party City Holdco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $813.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

