Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 369,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of Westport Fuel Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $555.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

