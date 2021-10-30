Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 168,370 Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 168,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.50% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,557,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 109,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $321.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 32.15%.

Retractable Technologies Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

