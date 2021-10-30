Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 254,929 Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 254,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Cardiff Oncology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 799,511 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 785,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 306,526 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $5.87 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

