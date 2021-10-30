Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 126.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $579.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

