Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,799,608 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,799,608 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Uranium Energy worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEC opened at $3.72 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.68 million, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 2.42.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

