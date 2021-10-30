Marshall Wace LLP Sells 23,953 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $22,997,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6,190.7% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 679,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 668,599 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 215.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 319,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

