Marshall Wace LLP Sells 70,347 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,347 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $41.25 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

