Marshall Wace LLP Sells 70,965 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70,965 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Itron by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Itron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Itron by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after buying an additional 267,210 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 12.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,795,000 after buying an additional 105,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of Itron stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -146.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.