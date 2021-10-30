MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

MasTec stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 652.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 684.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 268.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 213.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 331,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $16,782,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

