MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,532 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 652.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 160,528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,417,000 after acquiring an additional 42,711 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 426,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

MTZ opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.46. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.