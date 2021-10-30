Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of Matson worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Matson by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 70,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $3,748,793. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MATX opened at $83.28 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

