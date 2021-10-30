MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of MBIA worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in MBIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 32.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MBIA in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MBIA alerts:

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $845.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.