MBIA (MBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. MBIA has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $845.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MBIA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of MBIA worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

