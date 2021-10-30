McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $62,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,109,000 after acquiring an additional 129,738 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,965 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,741,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,768,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,188,000 after buying an additional 162,785 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.