McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as low as C$1.35. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 134,350 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$50.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

