McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as low as C$1.35. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 134,350 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$50.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

