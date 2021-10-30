MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.58% of MeiraGTx worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGTX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $26,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $762,291. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGTX stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

