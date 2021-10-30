Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,411. The firm has a market cap of $711.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

