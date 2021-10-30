Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post $10.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.34 million to $13.00 million. Merus posted sales of $8.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $42.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $28.05 on Friday. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 210.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 52,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

